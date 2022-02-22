Manchester City report: Inter Milan plot sensational swoop for key forward in blow to Guardiola

Manchester City are already light in attack and face losing their only recognised no.9 to Inter Milan this summer, with Gabriel Jesus a top target for the Serie A club.

That is according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who believe Jesus is open to the idea of joining the reigning Serie A champions in a bid to increase his playing time. Despite being Pep Guardiola's only recognised striker, the Brazilian is often limited to substitute appearances or played out of position.

Inter are thought to be keen to bolster their own attacking options, having failed to successfully replace the goals of Romelu Lukaku, now at Chelsea. Jesus is seen as an interesting option, with his work rate and tactical intelligence an ideal fit for the Italian league.

Jesus has just over a year left to run on the contract he last signed with Man City in 2018, and is yet to be offered fresh terms – though Guardiola is a vocal admirer. The 24-year-old is believed to be open to a new challenge, however, having never truly locked down a place in Guardiola's first team.

Since signing from Palmeiras in January 2017, Jesus has played 220 games for Man City, scoring 88 goals. He has won three Premier League crowns, four EFL Cups, an FA Cup and reached the final of last season's Champions League.

