Manchester City report: Inter Milan plot sensational swoop for key forward in blow to Guardiola
By Ed McCambridge published
Manchester City are already light in attack and Pep Guardiola faces losing an important forward to the Serie A giants this summer
Manchester City are already light in attack and face losing their only recognised no.9 to Inter Milan this summer, with Gabriel Jesus a top target for the Serie A club.
That is according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who believe Jesus is open to the idea of joining the reigning Serie A champions in a bid to increase his playing time. Despite being Pep Guardiola's only recognised striker, the Brazilian is often limited to substitute appearances or played out of position.
Inter are thought to be keen to bolster their own attacking options, having failed to successfully replace the goals of Romelu Lukaku, now at Chelsea. Jesus is seen as an interesting option, with his work rate and tactical intelligence an ideal fit for the Italian league.
Jesus has just over a year left to run on the contract he last signed with Man City in 2018, and is yet to be offered fresh terms – though Guardiola is a vocal admirer. The 24-year-old is believed to be open to a new challenge, however, having never truly locked down a place in Guardiola's first team.
Since signing from Palmeiras in January 2017, Jesus has played 220 games for Man City, scoring 88 goals. He has won three Premier League crowns, four EFL Cups, an FA Cup and reached the final of last season's Champions League.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ed McCambridge is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working for the magazine and website. Ed has been living in Berlin since 2015 and worked as a Bundesliga reporter before joining FFT. Formerly a season ticket holder at AFC Wimbledon, he's now most commonly spotted at local side Union Berlin.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.