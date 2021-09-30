Legia Warsaw v Leicester live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Legia Warsaw v Leicester live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 30 September, 5.30pm BST

Looking for a Legia Warsaw v Leicester live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Leicester travel to Poland to face Legia Warsaw in their second Europa League Group C game.

The Foxes threw away a 2-0 lead to draw at home to Napoli in their opener, while Legia scored in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win away to Spartak Moscow.

It's been an inconsistent start to 2021/22 for Brendan Rodgers' side. Since beating Manchester City to claim the Community Shield, last season's FA Cup winners have won only three of their eight games in all competitions - with their most recent outing yielding a 2-2 draw against Burnley.

Legia asserted their position as the dominant force in Polish football last season, winning the Ekstraklasa title for the fifth time in six years. They've made a poor start to the defence of their title, though, losing four out of seven league matches at the beginning of a season which started in early July with Champions League qualifying.

The hosts have a number of doubts for this game - including former Celtic, Southampton and Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc - while ex-Leicester midfielder Bartosz Kapustka won't face his former club due to a serious knee injury sustained earlier in the season.

The Foxes will be without the suspended Wilfred Ndidi for the trip to the Polish capital, with long-term absentees James Justin and Wesley Fofana still out of contention.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

