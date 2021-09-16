Leicester v Napoli live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Leicester v Napoli live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 16 September, 8pm BST

Trying to find a Leicester v Napoli live stream? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Leicester kick off their latest Europa League adventure with the visit of Napoli to the King Power Stadium on Thursday night.

Brendan Rodgers’ side came close to Champions League qualification again last season but will have to make do with Europe’s second-tier competition once more.

It’s been a mixed bag for the foxes at the start of 2021/22, with Community Shield victory followed by two wins and two losses in the Premier League.

Napoli are also appearing in the competition for the second campaign running, having finished just a point off the top four in Serie A last term.

The Italians have made a strong start to their domestic season, beating Juventus 2-1 on Saturday to maintain their 100% record after three games.

Rodgers should have almost a full complement at his disposal for this game, with defenders Wesley Fofana and James Justin the only players definitely out. With the 2015/16 English champions in action away to Brighton on Sunday, though, there’s bound to be some rotation.

Among the standout names for Luciano Spalletti’s visitors are imposing centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and captain Lorenzo Insigne – the diminutive forward who shone for Italy as they won Euro 2020. The Partenopei’s record scorer Dries Mertens looks set to miss this one through injury, however.

Leicester and Napoli both went out of the Europa League at the Round of 32 stage last season, losing to Slavia Prague and Molde respectively. A Diego Maradona-inspired Napoli lifted the UEFA Cup back in 1989.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch a Leicester v Napoli live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

