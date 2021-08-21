QPR v Barnsley live stream: How to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

QPR v Barnsley live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 21 August, 12.30pm BST

QPR will be looking to continue their fine start to the Championship season when Barnsley visit Loftus Road on Saturday.

Mark Warburton's side finished ninth last term, but they actually spent much of the campaign in the bottom half of the table. A strong finish to the season saw Rangers finish just nine points short of the play-offs, and generated optimism that a top-six push was within their sights this time around.

The manner in which QPR have started the season has done nothing to disprove that notion. A 1-1 draw with Millwall on the opening weekend has been followed by victories over Hull City (3-0) and Middlesbrough (3-2). Neil Warnock might have had his complaints after the latter match in midweek, but QPR did brilliantly to emerge victorious after being forced to play almost half the game with 10 men.

Play-off semi-finalists last time out, Barnsley have had a mixed start to the current campaign. There was another change in the dugout over the summer: Valerien Ismael has taken charge of West Brom, with Markus Schopp brought in to replace him.

The Austrian has overseen a draw (with Cardiff City), a win (against Coventry City) and a loss (to Luton Town) so far this season. Barnsley were disappointed to suffer defeat by Luton in midweek, having controlled possession throughout the match. Putting the ball in the back of the net is something Schopp will be looking to work on, with the Tykes having scored only two goals up to now.

Barnsley will again be without Mads Juel Andersen and Carlton Morris for the trip to west London. Work permit delays look set to prevent Obbi Oulare and Aaron Leya Iseka making their debuts following the arrival of the duo this summer.

Sam Field remains on the QPR treatment table, while Moses Odubajo is serving a one-game suspension following his red card at the Riverside Stadium.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event the UK.

