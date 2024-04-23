Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes addresses Erik ten Hag sack - and gives comments that fans will find worrying

Bruno Fernandes has poo-pooed any suggestion that Manchester United’s players are underperforming because they can feel an Erik ten Hag sacking in the air.

Much as that may suggest that Manchester United’s players are actually trying their best and simply aren’t that good, Fernandes insists everyone remains committed to performing for the under-pressure Dutchman.

Rumours emerged earlier this month that the Old Trafford dressing room had noticed a change in ten Hag’s demeanour around the place, with the implication being that some kind of unspecified misery-guts behaviour may have infected the players in turn. Or he might just be annoyed that his players simply aren’t that good. One or the other.

Manchester United: Simply not that good

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks set to be sacked (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mirror quote Fernandes as commenting: “That doesn't have to affect anyone because we have to focus on everything we have this season because we have still chances to get in European positions in the league, we have to finish as high as possible, that's the main thing – then we have an FA Cup final to play.

“So no one has to be worried, because it's not our job to be worried with these things that come from the outside or from the inside or whatever.

“We have the owners who take care of that, we have the directors, and then we players, it's about performing on the pitch and giving our best.”

Manchester United laboured to a win against Coventry after penalties (Image credit: Getty Images)

The United players’ best simply hasn’t been that good this season, with even their place in the Cup final coming after they contrived to squander a three-goal lead against Championship Coventry City in the semi-finals before heroically seeing them off in a penalty shootout.

United, who simply aren’t that good, went out of the Champions League at the group stage and currently sit sixth in the table having failed to win any of their past five games outright in any competition.

