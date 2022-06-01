Scotland face Ukraine on Wednesday hoping to take a huge step towards their first World Cup since France 98.

The winner of this clash will then face Wales in the play-off final this Sunday (June 5) for the chance to secure their place at Qatar 22. The game will be played at Hampden Park, Glasgow, home of the Scotland national team.

The play-off semi-final was originally scheduled to take place on March 24, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine meant the clash had to be postponed to a time at which both nations could field a proper team.

There had been rumours Ukraine wouldn't be able to play the fixture, after men were required to travel home as part of the nation's military effort. However, FIFA granted Ukraine special dispensation and moved the clash with Scotland to a time that would be more convenient for them.

Ukrainians will be desperate to give their beleaguered nation something to look forward to during a desperately dark time. Scotland, meanwhile, are hoping to make it to consecutive tournaments after previously reaching Euro 2020.

Where is Scotland vs Ukraine being played?

The World Cup play-off semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Wednesday June 1. The game kicks off at 7.45pm, BST.