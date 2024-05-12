Manchester United report: Fee confirmed for Michael Olise deal, ahead of summer move

Manchester United may have been boosted in their hopes of signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace this summer, with the Eagles reportedly asking for a relatively low fee for the talented attacker.

Olise has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and gave United a glimpse of just what he can do in last Monday's 4-0 win over the Red Devils at Selhurst Park.

The 22-year-old, who has represented France at Under-21 level, scored twice in a memorable victory for Palace as the south London club continued their impressive form under new manager Oliver Glasner.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olise is interesting a number of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, with Chelsea also reportedly keen on bringing back their former youth player.

And according to TEAMtalk, Olise could be available for as little as £50 million up front this summer, providing the total package reaches £65million.

Such a fee would surely be no problem for United, with a number of players set to leave and a fresh focus on recruitment since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe in February.

Olise is understood to have a release clause, which has been reported at £65m, but not having to pay all of that fee up front will make a transfer less complicated this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

United are set to face competition from Chelsea, with winger Raheem Sterling said to be suprlus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues could have the edge if Olise chooses to remain in London.

In FourFourTwo's view, Olise fits the bill in terms of the kind of player Ratcliffe wants to bring to Old Trafford. He is young, homegrown, extremely talented and has Premier League experience. However, some youngsters have struggled to adapt in recent years after moving to Old Trafford and structural changes might also be needed behind the scenes to make such moves a success.

More Manchester United stories

Two former Manchester United players have called for Erik ten Hag to be sacked after the humiliating defeat to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United could be about to make €200m in transfer fees this summer from selling squad players. Only three stars are deemed to be untouchable at the club.

Manchester United are disrespecting Erik ten Hag, with sack hanging over the Dutchman: report