Manchester United report: Fee confirmed for Michael Olise deal, ahead of summer move

Manchester United hopes of signing Michael Olise may have been boosted as Crystal Palace set a fee for the talented attacker

Manchester United may have been boosted in their hopes of signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace this summer, with the Eagles reportedly asking for a relatively low fee for the talented attacker.

Olise has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and gave United a glimpse of just what he can do in last Monday's 4-0 win over the Red Devils at Selhurst Park.

