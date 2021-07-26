Who scored the first Premier League goal?

The introduction of the Premier League has helped to transform the nature of top-level football in England.

Standards of fitness and professionalism have risen inexorably, while the financial divide between the richest clubs and the rest has grown ever wider.

Since it was launched 29 years ago, the Premier League has become a global phenomenon and the most popular sports competition in the world.

It all started on Saturday 15 August 1992, when the first set of fixtures were played at grounds across the country.

Nine matches took place that day, with Norwich City beating Arsenal 4-2 at Highbury and Crystal Palace sharing a 3-3 draw with Blackburn Rovers at Selhurst Park.

But perhaps the most significant and memorable moment of that day came at Bramall Lane, when Brian Deane gave Sheffield United an early lead over Manchester United.

After five minutes, Carl Bradshaw’s long throw was flicked on at the near post and Deane arrived to head past a scrambling Peter Schmeichel and register the Premier League’s first goal.

The young striker, who would score 19 goals in all competitions that season, then doubled the Blades’ lead from the penalty spot in the second half, after Alan Cork was fouled by Gary Pallister.

Although Mark Hughes managed to halve the deficit just past the hour mark, Dave Bassett’s side were able to hang on for all three points.

Deane would go on to represent Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Leicester City amongst other clubs in a varied career, with a place in the history books forever assured by that headed goal.

Despite losing that day, Sir Alex Ferguson’s side would still go on to win the title that season, setting the tone for what was to come.

Man United became the undisputed powerhouse of the Premier League era, finishing top in seven of the first nine seasons.