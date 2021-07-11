Why Jordan Pickford won't receive the Euro 2020 Golden Glove

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has already secured the most clean sheet at Euro 2020 – a fact that won't change regardless of Sunday night's final with Italy.

England didn't concede a single goal during the first five games of the tournament, keeping clean sheets against Croatia, Scotland, the Czech Republic, Germany and Ukraine.

Pickford finally conceded one in the semi-final, courtesy of Mikkel Damsgaard's sensational 30th-minute free-kick.

But unlike the World Cup, UEFA do not award an official Golden Glove award at the European Championships, so Pickford will have to make do with our respect instead. As well as a spot in the final, of course.

His closest contender has been Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has so far kept three clean sheets. Even if Italy hold out England's attack in the final, he will still be one behind Pickford.

While they don't award a Golden Glove, UEFA do hand out awards for Golden, Silver and Bronze boots (the first, second and third in the goalscoring charts) plus Player f the Tournament, Young Player of the Tournament, and Team of the Tournament.