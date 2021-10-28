Women's Euro 2022 groups drawn: Who every country will face in England next summer
The Women's Euro 2022 groups have been drawn has been made – with England and Northern Ireland both in Group A of the tournament
The Women's Euro 2022 groups for next summer's tournament in England have been decided, with the hosts and Northern Ireland facing each other before the knockouts.
The Lionesses will be kicking the tournament off as hosts in Group A, avoiding Germany, the reigning champions Netherlands, and France, who are in groups B, C and D respectively.
England's Lionesses, who reached the World Cup semi-final in 2019, will kick-off the tournament with a game against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.
Sixteen teams will fight it out in England next summer with Milton Keynes, Brighton, Rotherham, Brentford, Southampton and Manchester all among the chosen venues, with a final set for July 31 at Wembley.
The Women's Euro 2005 tournament was also held in England, with venues across Lancashire and Cheshire for the then-eight team competition.
Women's Euro 2022 groups: Group A
England
Austria
Norway
Northern Ireland
Group B
Germany
Denmark
Spain
Finland
Group C
Netherlands
Sweden
Russia
Switzerland
Group D
France
Italy
Belgium
Iceland
