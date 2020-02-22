Giovani Lo Celso News and Features
Date of birth: April 9, 1996
Instagram: @locelsogiovani
Club(s): Rosario Central, PSG, Real Betis, Tottenham
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: £59.6 million
After progressing through the youth ranks at Rosario Central, Lo Celso earned a transfer to PSG in July 2016. Initially struggled at the Ligue 1 club but then helped them win three trophies in the 2017-18 campaign.
It would prove a false dawn, with a loan to Real Betis next for the midfielder, but he starred in La Liga and then Tottenham came calling. Despite an injury-hit start, he has impressed at his latest home.
Latest about Giovani Lo Celso
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Tottenham and Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso
In a difficult season, Giovani Lo Celso might be Tottenham's biggest success story
By Seb Stafford-Bloor
The Spurs playmaker has dealt with a new country and league astonishingly well, largely without the manager who signed him
