Tottenham working on rare transfer negotiation for American La Liga star: report

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the 'first priority' of a player who is continuing to impress in La Liga.

Ange Postecoglou has so far recruited Archie Gray from Leeds and Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth as the Lilywhites look to improve on their fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season. Timo Werner's loan deal has also been extended for yet another campaign.

Having mustered four points from their opening two games, confidence is high as to what can be achieved under popular manager Postecoglou. Looking to bolster their ranks in the future, Spurs are preparing to sign off on a deal that could aim them further down the line.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are close to agreeing a deal with Real Betis for a 'priority option' for 22-year-old USMNT star Johnny Cardoso. The transfer is also expected to facilitate Giovani Lo Celso's move to Spain in a permanent deal.

Cardoso's deal means he will stay at Betis until Tottenham decides they want to sign him, but will also purchase a percentage on any future sale in case they decide against signing him. It sounds a little complicated, but these kinds of deals are quite frequent across Europe, especially in Serie A.

With finances now further strapped in the Premier League due to stringent Profit and Sustainability Rulings, Spurs will have first dibs on Cardoso should he continue to shine in Spain. The talented midfielder was born in the United States to Brazilian parents and moved to Brazil when he was three months old. He also has an Italian passport which allows him to play in Europe.

Johnny Cardoso celebrates scoring vs Athletic Bilbao at Estadio Benito Villamarin in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

“My head and my goals are in Betis," he told Spanish media earlier this year. "I arrived a short time ago. I want to continue working and evolving. My head is in Betis and the other things are for my agents. I didn’t expect such a quick adaptation. I’m very happy. With my teammates, with the coaching staff, with the club, who helped me a lot. I still have a lot to continue evolving and within the club too.”

Cardoso is valued by Transfermarkt at €25million (£21million) and FourFourTwo believes would be a welcome addition given that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg isn't getting any younger. The Dane's exit from Tottenham could be sealed next summer after he joined Marseille on loan for the 2024/25 season.

