Tottenham agree to sell £30m star at staggering loss: report

Tottenham Hotspur aren't going to make any more signings this summer. They have, however, agreed a move for a £30 million star to leave.

The Lilywhites have invested a lot of money since Ange Postecoglou took over last summer and have made serious statements of intent once again. Dominic Solanke was the headline acquisition this summer, though Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray have joined the squad to offer promise for the future.

Tottenham have managed to offload the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Emerson Royal, too. Now, another sizeable signing looks like departing the club.

Tottenham spent £60m on Dominic Solanke (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marca and ABC Sevilla in Spain are reporting that an agreement has been reached between Tottenham and Real Betis over the transfer of Giovani Lo Celso. The Argentine played for the Seville outfit prior to his move to north London.

Lo Celso has appeared for Spurs in the Postecoglou era but has had two separate loan spells at Villarreal. With the emergence of Bergvall and Gray, however, Lo Celso is clearly surplus to requirements, with Tottenham looking to recoup some of the fee they spent on him.

VIDEO Why Dominic Solanke Is Tottenham's Best Signing In Years

Transfermarkt notes that the 28-year-old cost €32m when he joined, around £30m. In that time, he did manage to make over 100 appearances for Tottenham.

Marca says that following talks, Spurs will get future rights to Johnny Cardoso. In terms of money, however, Tottenham will get €5m up front for Lo Celso with a 50 per cent resale clause.

Giovani Lo Celso failed to establish himself at Spurs (Image credit: PA)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this deal might actually represent good value for Spurs. Lo Celso was a depreciating value that they had no interest in keeping and they have at least secured a good sell on percentage.

The more interesting aspect of the deal is with Cardoso. The Betis star could well head to Spurs in a future move.

