Tottenham report: Serie A giants weighing up midfielder offer, but there's a problem

By
published

Tottenham may have found a buyer in Italy for one of their midfielders, but the player's wage demands could scupper a deal

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou looks on during his side's Premier League game against Sheffield United in May 2024.
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou looks on during his side's Premier League game against Sheffield United in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham may have found a buyer in Italy for a midfielder who is not in their plans for next season, but the player's wage demands could prove a stumbling block to a summer transfer.

Spurs are working hard to move on some of the players who are surplus to requirements for manager Ange Postecoglou in order to raise funds for new signings.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.