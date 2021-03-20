Arsenal transfer news: Matteo Guendouzi's future hanging in the balance

Arsenal will reportedly look to move Matteo Guendouzi on this summer, with the midfielder set to return to the Emirates at the end of the season.

The Frenchman joined Hertha Berlin on loan in October but has fallen out of favour in the German capital.

According to BILD (via the Mirror), the Bundesliga strugglers are unimpressed with Guendouzi’s “theatrical performances”. The 21-year-old has also been described as “moody”, “stubborn” and “resistant to advice”.

Guendouzi has not started any of Hertha’s last three games and has been lambasted by manager Pal Dardai, who took over from the sacked Bruno Labbadia at the end of January.

“It’s like puberty for him, he’s a kind of rebel,” said Dardai. “He has to work and learn like an animal.”

Guendouzi last played for Arsenal in a 2-1 defeat at Brighton towards the end of last season and is not expected to be in Mikel Arteta’s plans heading forward.

Despite this, Guendouzi has suggested that he hasn’t given up hope of playing for the Gunners again.

“This summer will be a decisive moment, he recently told France Football. “I belong to Arsenal for another year.

“From the moment that I am playing for Arsenal, I will give everything for the club, fans, team and staff.”

Guendozi moved to the Emirates from French club Lorient in 2018. He’s made 82 appearances for Arsenal, scoring his only goal in a 3-0 Europa League win over Qarabag.

