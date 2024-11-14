Manchester United star Matthijs de Ligt sticks the knife in on shamefaced referee David Coote

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt has stuck the knife in further on shamefaced referee David Coote.

Coote - one of 21 Premier League referees - was recently suspended by the PGMOL pending an investigation, after a video emerged of him criticising Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp. A few days later, more footage was shared online of the 42-year-old appearing to be sniffing a white substance.

De Ligt, who was adjudged to have fouled Danny Ings in Manchester United's 2-1 defeat in October, has insisted the Nottinghamshire-based official was wrong to act in the way he did.

Matthijs De Ligt pleads with referee David Coote after West Ham were awarded a late penalty (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Normally I am always self-critical and I can get annoyed about things that I do not do well," the Manchester United man recently told De Telegraaf. "But here I could not do anything about it, I could not blame myself for it. The referee committee also called us to say that it was not a penalty.”

That decision ultimately cost manager Erik ten Hag his job, with the former Manchester United boss relieved of his duties at Old Trafford some 24 hours after the defeat against West Ham United.

Erik ten Hag was sacked by Manchester United last month after winning just four games out of 14 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He brought me to Manchester, the goal was to achieve success together with Erik," said Matthijs when asked about Ten Hag's dismissal.

"He has not been very lucky. We played well in many matches, but we did not use the chances we got. It is a shame that it has to end like this. A dismissal can always be quite hard. We discussed some things.”

The former Bayern Munich man was also asked about the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim, who is yet to begin work at Old Trafford due to a hold-up regarding his work visa.

“He did well at Sporting, hopefully, he can also take us to the next level," added the Netherlands international. "Amorim is not my first coach and he will not be my last coach."

"I did not only move to Manchester United for Ten Hag. It is still one of the biggest clubs in the world, I think. I just have to do my own thing and play well myself. I feel really fit now and things are going well. Hopefully I can continue that.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action next weekend, as they take on Ipswich Town in Amorim's first game in charge of the club.