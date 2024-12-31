Most expensive Bayern Munich player of all time

The Allianz Arena has seen some mightily expensive players arrive over the years

Bayern Munich very rarely find themselves anywhere other than at the summit of German football, and when they do, they aren’t shy about splashing the cash to disrupt whoever’s in their place.

You won’t often find Die Roten in any list ranking the world’s most expensive transfers, but they know where to target their money, and they quite often get it right.

The pull of the Allianz Arena is often enough to attract the cream of the Bundesliga crop, but of late, Bayern find themselves regularly dipping into their deep pockets for Premier League talent…

Who is the most expensive Bayern signing of all time?

It doesn't take a massive stein of beer to know Harry Kane's settled in pretty well at Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most expensive deal ever struck by Bayern was the £86.4million move that saw trophy-searching Harry Kane swap Tottenham Hotspur for Germany in 2023.

Inconceivably, Kane’s arrival coincided with the German giants’ first trophyless season since 2012, but that was no fault of the England captain’s work: he notched a mind-blowing 44 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions — worth every Euro.

Lucas Hernandez in action for Bayern Munich in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern’s next most expensive deal was the £68m paid for full-back Lucas Hernandez in 2019, who helped the side to four German league titles.

Although they aren’t the biggest spenders at Europe’s elite table, their recent taste for Premier League players has seen their cash reserves tested, with Kane, Michael Olise (£50m), Leroy Sane (£44.7m) and Joao Palhinha (£42.3m) — all signed from English clubs — sitting in their top six most expensive transfers.

The full list of the top 10 most expensive Bayern Munich signings of all time