Manchester United handed Matthijs de Ligt warning, following protest and petition

Addressing the centre-back position was one of Manchester United’s top objectives in the transfer window this summer, following a 2023/24 Premier League campaign that saw the club finish with a negative goal difference for the first time since 1990.

Erik ten Hag’s side were able to bring in big-money centre-backs, with 18-year-old Leny Yoro joining from Lille, while the Red Devils boss was able to reunite with his former Ajax star Matthijs de Light, who signed in a £42million move from Bayern Munich.

The Dutch international has featured in all four of Manchester United’s Premier League matches so far this season and scored his first goal for the club in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Southampton.

His arrival came after Bayern Munich fans protested the decision to sell him, with a petition being raised, arguing that his potential and leadership qualities meant they believed the club were making a significant error in letting him go.

However, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has now defended the decision to sell him, arguing that the 25-year-old struggles to defend higher up the pitch.

"I followed it, including the petition,” Eberl told a press conference, as per the Mirror. “I know that many fans identify with him.

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui of Manchester United poise after completing their moves to Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Nevertheless, I had to make this decision because we also had to sell players. We felt more comfortable with Upamecano and Kim because they can defend higher up the pitch. And then an offer came in for de Ligt."

While this may concern Manchester United fans, they can point to the fact that Ten Hag has worked with the former Juventus man in the past, plus the impression that De Ligt left with the Bayern supporters.

"We all want Matthijs de Ligt to stay at FC Bayern Munich!”, they wrote in their petition protesting his sale. He has proven that he‘s a world class defender, probably the best in our squad.

Matthijs de Ligt and Erik ten Hag at Ajax in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Selling Matthijs de Ligt would be an absolutely horrible decision and we would definitely regret it. That‘s why we use our voice to call attention that we will NOT make this mistake!”

Ten Hag and the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that this weekend’s clean sheet and a first goal from the Dutchman will show that he starting to settle in, as they wait for Yoro to recover from his broken foot to form a partnership that can be at the heart of this summer’s first steps to rebuilding their side.

