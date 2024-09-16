Manchester United handed Matthijs de Ligt warning, following protest and petition

By
published

Matthijs de Ligt joined Manchester United in a £42million move from Bayern Munich this summer

Matthijs de Ligt, in action for Bayern Munich
Matthijs de Ligt, in action for Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Addressing the centre-back position was one of Manchester United’s top objectives in the transfer window this summer, following a 2023/24 Premier League campaign that saw the club finish with a negative goal difference for the first time since 1990.

Erik ten Hag’s side were able to bring in big-money centre-backs, with 18-year-old Leny Yoro joining from Lille, while the Red Devils boss was able to reunite with his former Ajax star Matthijs de Light, who signed in a £42million move from Bayern Munich.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.