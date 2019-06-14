Nabil Fekir News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: July 18, 1993
Instagram: @nabilfekir
Clubs: Lyon, Real Betis
Country: France
Signing fee: £17.7 million

In 2019, the year after a reported move to Liverpool broke down, Real Betis signed  attacking midfielder Fekir – who was born in Lyon and joined the club's youth academy at the age of 12. 

Fekir made sure of a place in Rhones-Alpes derby folklore in 2017 when, after scoring the second goal in the closing stages of the 5-0 win at Saint-Etienne, he took his shirt off and brandished it to home fans, prompting missiles and a 40-minute delay to the action.   

Adidas X Ghosted boots

5 of the most popular Nike and Adidas football boots available right now

By Matthew Chandler

Boots Want to channel your inner Sané, Salah or Sterling? Here’s a run-through of five of the most popular Nike and Adidas boots right now

Barcelona La Liga

La Liga's Clasico title race and Atletico woes: 5 talking points for the rest of the season

By Mark White

More than just a Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry, La Liga is the best league in Europe (honest), and there's plenty still to be resolved this season

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Real Betis and France midfielder Nabil Fekir

Clement Lenglet scores the winner as Barcelona come from behind to beat Betis

By FourFourTwo Staff

Nabil Fekir’s former agent defends Liverpool over failed move and disputes Frenchman’s version of events

By Greg Lea

"My knee is good... but Liverpool needed an excuse" - Nabil Fekir lifts lid on failed Anfield move

By Greg Lea

5 new signings to watch in this season’s LaLiga

By FourFourTwo Staff

Arsenal weigh up move for French World Cup winner

By Greg Lea

Liverpool target needs new challenge, says player's former boss

By Harriet Drudge

Liverpool The time is right for Nabil Fekir to move on if he wants to develop, according to his former boss Bruno Genesio.

Liverpool out of the running to sign Ligue 1 forward - report

By Greg Lea

