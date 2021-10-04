Arsenal transfer news: Gunners plot Nabil Fekir move amid contract uncertainty

Arsenal are one of three Premier League clubs considering a move for Real Betis forward Nabil Fekir, according to reports.

The Gunners spent more money than any other side in England's top flight in the summer.

Arsenal paid out £149m on six new signings, including Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard.

Mikel Arteta is working hard to bring down the average age of the squad, with Arsenal mostly targeting younger players who will improve in the coming years.

Arteta and the sporting director Edu are already looking ahead to the January window, and Fichajes reports that Fekir is among their targets.

The forward has made a bright start to the season for Real Betis, who are currently working hard to tie him down to a new deal.

Fekir's current contract runs until 2023 and the Spanish side want him to commit his future to the club.

But the former Lyon man has not yet put pen to paper, and that has attracted the attention of Arsenal among others.

West Ham and Everton are also keeping tabs on the situation, with Fekir likely aware of their interest.

Fekir is said to be happy in Seville and negotiations over a new deal have been progressing well.

However, until the 28-year-old signs the deal in front of him speculation over his future will continue.

Fekir played with Alex Lacazette at Lyon, and Arteta may see him as a possible replacement for the striker.

Lacazette is expected to depart the Emirates Stadium when his contract expires next summer.

Fekir tends to play a little deeper than his former team-mate, and his versatility would appeal to Arteta.

Arsenal will hope that the Betis star is willing to keep his options open until January, when the Gunners may look to test the Spaniards' resolve with an offer.

Arteta's side sit 11th in the Premier League table heading into the October international break.

