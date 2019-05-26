Long-term Liverpool target will be allowed to leave his club this summer

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed that highly-rated midfielder Nabil Fekir will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Speaking after Lyon's 3-2 win over Nimes on Friday, Aulas said: "Effectively, Nabil is outside [of the two departures expected], because we have an understanding that he can go. Thanks Nabil for bringing what he brought."

Last summer, Fekir was on the verge of a move to Liverpool, going so far as to undergo a medical, agree personal terms, and even conduct an interview with LFCTV.

However, the £53 million deal was called off after concerns about his fitness.

It's expected Liverpool will rekindle their interest, but reports from Manchester suggest Manchester City have also entered the race, and reports in France claim Tottenham are also keen.

Fekir isn't the only player rumoured to be leaving Lyon this summer. Former Manchester United striker Memphis Depay, having revitalised his career in France after flattering to deceive at Old Trafford, has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. United themselves have also reportedly bid for Lyon's former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

Aulas said: "We will work on recruitments. We are fighting to try to lose as few players as possible." By the looks of things, it's going to be a long summer for Lyon fans.

