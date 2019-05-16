Ranked! The 25 best forwards in the world

Antoine Griezmann has told Atletico Madrid of his intention to leave this summer, and Barcelona are all set to take advantage by triggering the Frenchman's €125m release clause.

Griezmann will head to the Camp Nou off the back of his sixth straight 15+ goal season in La Liga, and a year on from World Cup triumph with France in Russia.

In this slideshow, we pick out the 25 best forwards in the world today. Please note, this list only features wide men or second strikers, so centre-forwards such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Luis Suarez aren’t eligible for selection.