Liverpool transfer news: Reds revive their interest in Nabil Fekir three years after his move to Anfield collapsed

Three years after Nabil Fekir almost joined Liverpool, the club could finally get their man as Real Betis look to trim their wage bill.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the French international is by far the highest-paid player at Betis and remains a target for several clubs, the Reds included.

Inter Milan and Rennes are also believed to be weighing up offers for a player who has two years left on his contract.

Fekir has failed to live up to expectations since moving to Spain for €19.75 million in July 2019, scoring just 10 goals in 63 appearances.

He has produced some moments of magic in a Betis shirt, not least the opening goal in last week’s 2-0 win over Levante, but the club understandably hoped for more from such a talented player.

Niggling injury problems haven’t helped the situation as Fekir has struggled to replicate the form he showed at Lyon in a more competitive league.

Fekir arrived at Betis at the same time as his younger brother Yassin, who is still to make his debut for the first team.

Liverpool made a big offer for Fekir in June 2018 and were confident of signing the Lyon captain but the move never came to fruition amid rumoured concerns about his medical history.

The forward, who can play out wide or through the middle, had previously ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while on international duty.

Fekir made his debut for France against Brazil back in 2015, while enjoying a breakthrough season for Lyon that featured 15 goals.

He has earned a further 23 caps over the last six years, and was part of the squad that won the World Cup, but only two of those have come from the start.

Fekir was once again left out by Didier Deschamps as France started their qualifying campaign against Ukraine two days ago.