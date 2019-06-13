Nabil Fekir News and Features
Date of birth: July 18, 1993
Instagram: @nabilfekir
Clubs: Lyon, Real Betis
Country: France
Signing fee: £17.7 million
In 2019, the year after a reported move to Liverpool broke down, Real Betis signed attacking midfielder Fekir – who was born in Lyon and joined the club's youth academy at the age of 12.
Fekir made sure of a place in Rhones-Alpes derby folklore in 2017 when, after scoring the second goal in the closing stages of the 5-0 win at Saint-Etienne, he took his shirt off and brandished it to home fans, prompting missiles and a 40-minute delay to the action.
Nabil Fekir News and Features
