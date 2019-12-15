5 things we learned from this weekend’s Ladbrokes Premiership games

Celtic returned to the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with a 2-0 home win over Hibernian, after chasing Rangers had gone a point clear earlier in the day with victory at Motherwell by the same scoreline.

Here, PA news agency looks at five things we learned from another exciting top flight weekend in Scotland.

Anything Rangers can do, Celtic can match

Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard celebrates his sides second goal with Scott Brown during the win over Hibs

Rangers had leapfrogged Celtic at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership by one point with a 2-0 win against Motherwell at Fir Park at lunchtime on Sunday.

The pressure was on the Hoops to respond but respond they did.

Celtic, back to full strength after a host of players missed the Europa League dead rubber against Cluj on Thursday night, opened the scoring through returning right-back Jeremie Frimpong five minutes from the interval and French striker Odsonne Edouard, also back in the team, doubled the Hoops lead in the 66th minute to take them back to the top by two points.

The title battle continues.

When will Alfredo Morelos learn?

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos sent off against Motherwell

The Rangers frontman had been a changed man this season leading up to his side’s clash with Motherwell at Fir Park, having seemingly put the misdemeanours which saw him sent off five times last season behind him.

But there was a return to bad old habits as he reacted to scoring his team’s second goal in their 2-0 win and his 27th of the season by aiming a gesture at the Well ultras.

He will now sit out Friday’s all-important clash with Hibs and Steven Gerrard could do with him finally learning his lesson.

Hendry’s stats are racking up for St Johnstone

💙💛| Happy Sunday, Saints fans!— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) December 15, 2019

St Johnstone’s Callum Hendry returned from suspension following his red card against Aberdeen to come off the bench at Tynecastle and help Saints to their first away win in the league of 2019.

The attacker headed in Matty Kennedy’s 74th-minute corner against a struggling Hearts side who had new boss Daniel Stendel in charge for the first time.

Hendry has now scored three goals in 10 substitute appearances in the league this season, his strike rate working out at a goal every 64 minutes.

Hamilton’s struggle continues

📺 REACTION: Brian Rice speaks to AcciesTV following today’s match against Aberdeen. #AcciesFCpic.twitter.com/ar9anJwzAz— Hamilton Accies FC (@acciesfc) December 14, 2019

Hamilton are bottom of the table following their 1-0 defeat at Aberdeen where Sam Cosgrove netted his 19th goal of the season.

Brian Rice’s side are in the midst of a horror run of form which has brought only four draws in 11 matches.

Indeed, the Lanarkshire side have only taken 12 points from 18 outings and will have to find some form from somewhere if they are to survive.

St Mirren have spirit in spades

Jon Obika takes his tally to 5️⃣ goals in his last 🔟matches to rescue a point for Saints yesterday. https://t.co/iCFWdVxN6Bpic.twitter.com/FcCv24EUCy— St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) December 15, 2019

St Mirren were up against it when they trailed 3-1 at home to Livingston on Saturday.

However, Jim Goodwin’s men rolled up their sleeves and fought back.

Jon Obika’s double salvaged a deserved point for the Saints which keeps them three points above bottom side Accies.