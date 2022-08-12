Aberdeen lose winger Callum Roberts for up to 10 weeks ahead of Motherwell clash
Aberdeen new boy Callum Roberts is out for eight to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.
Hayden Coulson took a knock against St Mirren last week and will miss the visit of Motherwell on Saturday but should return to training next week.
Jack MacKenzie trained on Thursday after recovering from a thigh injury and will be considered along with Shayden Morris, who is in the squad after signing last week, while Connor Barron remains out with a knee injury.
New Motherwell manager Steven Hammell has Callum Slattery available for the first time following the midfielder’s two-match suspension.
Centre-back Ricki Lamie will complete his two-game ban.
Jake Carroll has been ruled out with a knee injury which could have ended his season, while fellow left-back Nathan McGinley remains a long-term absentee.
