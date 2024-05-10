Manchester United moving in for €100m Barcelona star amid contract stall: report

Manchester United’s need for a new centre-back this summer has been well-documented in recent weeks.

After Monday night’s 4-0 thrashing a Crystal Palace, the Red Devils’ defensive issues again came to a head, with a combination of injuries, depth, form and tactics at the back all contributing to another demoralising defeat.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe preparing for his first summer transfer window steering the club’s football operations, bringing in a new centre-back is likely to be high on his to-do list.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo (Image credit: PA)

One player to be linked with a switch to Old Trafford earlier this month in the Spanish press was Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, with Sport detailing that Barca would be willing to sell the Uruguay international should they receive a bid of €100million, and that the Red Devils were keen on the player.

On the back of this purported interest, Mundo Deportivo have an update on Araujo’s contract situation which could encourage Manchester United.

They claim that Barcelona have offered a new deal to Arajo, but the defender has not yet responded, reporting that he is in ‘no hurry’ to put pen to paper and if Barcelona don’t get an answer in the coming weeks, the door could open to him being put up for sale.

The 25-year-old’s current deal runs until 2026 and has a prohibitive €1billion release clause.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Manchester United are set to see Raphael Varane leave the club on the expiration of his contract at the end of the season, with Jonny Evans’ deal also set to expire this summer.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe creates Carrington masterplan, as injury woes continue

Juan Mata tells the story of THAT special strike at Anfield for Manchester United



Manchester United report: Casemiro ready for exit, with Red Devils to receive BIG fee for ailing midfielder