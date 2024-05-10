Manchester United moving in for €100m Barcelona star amid contract stall: report

Manchester United could be well-placed to fill a crucial need when the transfer window opens

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United’s need for a new centre-back this summer has been well-documented in recent weeks. 

After Monday night’s 4-0 thrashing a Crystal Palace, the Red Devils’ defensive issues again came to a head, with a combination of injuries, depth, form and tactics at the back all contributing to another demoralising defeat. 

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.