Ajax fined almost £50,000 over crowd trouble in game with Getafe
Ajax have been fined by UEFA over crowd trouble during last month’s Europa League tie with Getafe, the Dutch club have announced.
Getafe striker Deyverson was hit by a lighter thrown from the stands after opening the scoring, while fans also damaged seats at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
UEFA has imposed a fine of almost £50,000 but opted against activating a suspended one-match ban on travelling supporters, the club announced.
First-leg advantage for Getafe ✅#UELpic.twitter.com/pgxllqLXst— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 20, 2020
A statement on ajax.nl read: “Ajax has received fines from UEFA for misbehavior during last month’s games against Getafe.
“The European Football Association has imposed a penalty for the destruction of chairs and the throwing of objects with a total amount of 53,250 euros. The responsible parties have been identified, Ajax is starting the procedure to recover the sanctions from them.
“As a result of disturbances and vandalism in October last year during the match with Valencia in the Champions League, Ajax still had a suspended sentence of one match without visiting supporters. This measure is not being imposed now but will remain in force.”
Ajax were previously fined 50,000 euros (£45,000) over the incidents in the Valencia game.
Getafe president Angel Torres promised to file a complaint after objects including glasses of beer were thrown at fans and club personnel in a reserved area at the return leg in Amsterdam. Ajax won that match 2-1 but Getafe won the tie 3-2 on aggregate.
