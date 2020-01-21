Alex Dyer knows importance of Kilmarnock’s clash with Celtic

Alex Dyer has stressed that victory is just as important to Kilmarnock as it is to Celtic ahead of their meeting on Wednesday night.

The Hoops’ visit to Rugby Park is being mostly assessed through the prism of the increasingly tense Old Firm Ladbrokes Premiership title race.

As the league campaign resumes after the winter break, Neil Lennon’s side lead Rangers by two points at the top of the table but the Ibrox men have a game in hand.

Killie beat both Celtic and Rangers at Rugby Park last season but they have not won a league game in two months and boss Dyer is looking to get them back on track.

He said: “I am not too fussed whether it is a title race between those two, it is more about Kilmarnock and trying to get the result.

“The title race is nothing to do with me or Kilmarnock, it is about this club trying to finish the season as high as possible and if that means beating Celtic tomorrow then so be it.

“It is not about me trying to dent their hopes, that doesn’t come in to it, it is about Kilmarnock trying to get three points.

“They have their own agenda and so have we. Obviously they are going for the title and we are going for the top six.

“We both have targets, it’s all about trying to win the game.

“It is going to be a tough game, we know that. We will do the best we can, work hard, put them under pressure.

“We are not going to lay down, we are going to work hard and try to win the game.”

Midfielder Alan Power would like nothing more than to take another Old Firm scalp.

The 31-year-old Irishman enjoys the visits of the Glasgow giants.

He said: “It is really good, the atmosphere is always electric which helps us as well, it builds you up for the game.

“I always like to upset any Old Firm team if I am honest, or the so-called bigger teams, no matter who is going for the league.

“It is always good to get a scalp whenever you can, especially for confidence in the team.

“That’s what we aim to do, whether it is Celtic or Rangers.

“We done it a couple of times last season so we know what we can do.

“Celtic will know what we are capable of so they will be eager to come here and get a result but they know they are in for a tough game.”