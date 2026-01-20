Brooklyn Beckham’s forgotten football career and relationship to Premier League stars revealed

Brooklyn Beckham hit out at his parents Victoria and David in a social media post this week

Brooklyn Beckham revealed the extent of his estrangement from parents David and Victoria on Monday in a series of explosive accusations.

The eldest of the Beckhams' children levelled some disturbing allegations at his parents, torching their relationship and confirming that he no longer wishes to reconcile with them.

Protecting the Beckham brand was supposedly at the root of some of the alleged behaviour but Brooklyn's marriage to actor Nicola Peltz was a constant theme in his social media familial bonfire.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the heir to the Beckham fortune is the oldest of four children and clearly has an uneasy relationship with the searing spotlight in which he grew up.

He was born 1999, just a couple of months before his father completed a famous treble with Manchester United. The young family moved with Beckham Sr to Real Madrid and then LA Galaxy before returning to England.

A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham A photo posted by on

Brooklyn's short football career looks more than a little sad in light of his revelations about his relationship with his parents.

It took him to the Arsenal academy, where both he and brother Romeo failed to make the grade in 2015, after spells with LA Galaxy and a six-month stint with Paris Saint-Germain's Under-14s.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Brooklyn missed out on a scholarship. One of the players who made the cut that year was Nathan Tella, who was also released a couple of years later but built a professional career at Southampton before winning the German title with Bayer Leverkusen and becoming a Nigerian international. Brooklyn was among the same cohort as future Arsenal and Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah, occasionally playing with Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe in training, both of whom were in younger age groups.

While Romeo later returned to the game and played for the second team of his father's Inter Miami, Brooklyn turned his back on football for good and concentrated his professional efforts on modelling and photography.

He married Peltz, the daughter of a billionaire and star of The Last Airbender, in 2022. It's evident from Brooklyn's forceful social media unburdening that he feels that day tipped his relationship with David and Victoria over to a new degree of tension.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham between his parents (Image credit: Getty Images)

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," Brooklyn posted on Instagram Stories.

"The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

"I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped... Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name."