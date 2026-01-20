How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund: TV & streaming info as struggling Spurs boss Thomas Frank faces crucial Champions League test
Will this be the final straw for Thomas Frank at Spurs? Here's how to watch Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund today
Watch Spurs vs Dortmund today for an important Champions League clash, with FourFourTwo laying on all the details on live streaming and TV coverage, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Tuesday 20 January 2026
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET
• Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Free stream: Virgin Media Play (Ireland)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is under serious pressure after his side lost again in the Premier League this weekend.
Callum Wilson netted an injury-time winner for West Ham, with the ex-Brentford boss booed heavily as he left the field.
Attention quickly turns to the visit of German giants Borussia Dortmund, who come into this game unbeaten in all competitions since the start of December.
FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Spurs vs Dortmund online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Spurs vs Dortmund for free?
You can watch Spurs vs Dortmund for free in Ireland, where Virgin Media has the rights to select games each week.
Coverage is geo-restricted. Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.
Watch Spurs vs Dortmund from anywhere
How to watch Spurs vs Dortmund in the UK
Spurs vs Dortmund is set to be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.
Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 GMT.
Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+
TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.
Watch Spurs vs Dortmund in the US
Spurs vs Dortmund will be available for streaming in the US on Paramount+ via the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.
Watch the Champions League on Paramount+
The Champions League is included in the Essential package on Paramount+, which costs $7.99 a month. That gets you every single game streamed live.
How to watch Spurs vs Dortmund in Australia
Football fans in Australia can watch the UEFA Champions League clash between Spurs vs Dortmund live on Stan Sport.
Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
Spurs vs Dortmund: Preview
Frank could be heading for his final assignment as Tottenham boss against Dortmund.
Suggestion in the media is that the Dane is being considered for the sack, with the club's hierarchy actively looking at other replacements.
Only hired in June, Spurs have won just once in their past eight matches and are out of both domestic cup competitions.
Beaten by the Hammers over the weekend, attention now quickly turns to a huge match with Niko Kovac's men.
Dortmund arrive in the capital in brilliant form, having lost just one of their last 12 games in all competitions.
Despite trailing Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich by 11 points, BVB are looking good for progression to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.
With two games to go, they will have hopes of a top-eight finish, and trail eighth-placed Atletico Madrid by just a point.
Top scorer Serhou Guirassy is one to watch, with the 29-year-old having netted 10 goals in 26 games in all competitions so far this term.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Spurs 1-2 Dortmund
We think this one will spell the end for Frank, with Dortmund winning narrowly against a beleaguered Spurs side.
