Crystal Palace handed transfer lifeline over £35m-rated star: report

Oliver Glasner isn't happy with Crystal Palace's recent sale, but this update will provide some comfort

Crystal Palace appear to have fended off interest in one of their key players from a Serie A side.

It comes just days after the Eagles sold their captain, Marc Guehi, to Manchester City for an initial £20m.

That led to manager Oliver Glasner announcing that he’s leaving Palace at the end of this season, causing further disruption this January.

Serie A club reject £35m Crystal Palace man

Glasner said he felt "abandoned" after the sale of Marc Guehi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only that, but Palace are also still only just getting over the loss of FA Cup-winning attacker Eberechi Eze, who was sold to Arsenal in the summer.

News around the potential departure of another key Selhurst Park attacker was hotting up this winter, but the south London club appeared to have priced the potential Italian suitors out.

"We are being abandoned" 😳Oliver Glasner says he feels 'no support' after Crystal Palace's 2-1 defeat against Sunderland.

According to a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Juventus have moved on from their interest in striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Frenchman has recorded 16 and 14 Premier League goals in his last two seasons with Palace, and has already clocked eight so far this term.

Ornstein states that the current Conference League club were looking for a fee of just under £35m, a price which, when added to expected agent fees, was viewed as too expensive for the Italian side given Mateta’s age.

'The Old Lady' are now said to have moved on to a fresh target in Fenerbahce’s Youssef En-Nesyri, who, according to Fabrizio Romano, is also under consideration at Everton.

Mateta is said to have been interested in the move to Juventus, with contract discussions not thought to be an issue, but the proposed move is now not expected to progress any further.

Mateta's sale would have left a huge gap up front for Palace (Image credit: 2025 Sebastian Frej/MB Media)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Palace fans will be delighted that Juventus have withdrawn from this race, as it seems everything built last season has been slowly ripped up over the last six months or so.

If they are to rebuild from the loss of the likes of Eze, Guehi and, in the summer, Glasner, then they will need central figures to build around.

Given his stature, both physically and in the squad in terms of experience, Mateta will be key to that.

Mateta is worth €40m, according to Transfermarkt.