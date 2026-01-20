Crystal Palace handed transfer lifeline over £35m-rated star: report

Crystal Palace look to have put a stop to another Selhurst Park departure this January

New Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt looks on during the DFB Cup final match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion on June 03, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Oliver Glasner isn't happy with Crystal Palace's recent sale, but this update will provide some comfort (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crystal Palace appear to have fended off interest in one of their key players from a Serie A side.

It comes just days after the Eagles sold their captain, Marc Guehi, to Manchester City for an initial £20m.

That led to manager Oliver Glasner announcing that he’s leaving Palace at the end of this season, causing further disruption this January.

Serie A club reject £35m Crystal Palace man

Tottenham Hotspur target Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace FC at Stamford Bridge on September 1, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images) Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25

Glasner said he felt "abandoned" after the sale of Marc Guehi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only that, but Palace are also still only just getting over the loss of FA Cup-winning attacker Eberechi Eze, who was sold to Arsenal in the summer.

News around the potential departure of another key Selhurst Park attacker was hotting up this winter, but the south London club appeared to have priced the potential Italian suitors out.

According to a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Juventus have moved on from their interest in striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Frenchman has recorded 16 and 14 Premier League goals in his last two seasons with Palace, and has already clocked eight so far this term.

Ornstein states that the current Conference League club were looking for a fee of just under £35m, a price which, when added to expected agent fees, was viewed as too expensive for the Italian side given Mateta’s age.

'The Old Lady' are now said to have moved on to a fresh target in Fenerbahce’s Youssef En-Nesyri, who, according to Fabrizio Romano, is also under consideration at Everton.

Mateta is said to have been interested in the move to Juventus, with contract discussions not thought to be an issue, but the proposed move is now not expected to progress any further.

Crystal Palace forward Mateta celebrates passionately after a match, showcasing his impressive form following a successful season.

Mateta's sale would have left a huge gap up front for Palace (Image credit: 2025 Sebastian Frej/MB Media)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Palace fans will be delighted that Juventus have withdrawn from this race, as it seems everything built last season has been slowly ripped up over the last six months or so.

If they are to rebuild from the loss of the likes of Eze, Guehi and, in the summer, Glasner, then they will need central figures to build around.

Given his stature, both physically and in the squad in terms of experience, Mateta will be key to that.

Mateta is worth €40m, according to Transfermarkt.

