Moroccan FA says it will begin legal action against CAF and FIFA following chaotic end to AFCON final

The fallout from Sunday night’s controversial African Cup of Nations final is set to rumble on, after the Moroccan football federation confirmed that they intend to take legal action following the chaotic climax.

The clash between hosts Morocco and Senegal was approaching the end of normal time with the two sides goalless, when a disallowed Senegal goal was followed by the awarding of a stoppage time Morocco penalty by referee Jean Jacques when El Hadji Malick Diouf felled Brahim Diaz.

Still angry at seeing a goal for his side chalked off, Senegal boss Pape Thiaw told his team to leave the pitch. Ex-Liverpool striker Sadio Mane remained on the pitch as he attempted to get his team-mates playing again.

Morocco FA set to take legal action

The rince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat played host to the final (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a 17-minute delay, the players returned to their positions, only for Diaz to see his poor Panenka effort easily saved by former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The full-time whistle immediately went, with Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye going on to score what would be the winning goal four minutes into extra time.

Senegal’s actions were criticised in the immediate aftermath by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who posted a lengthy message on Instagram.

“We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play,” he said. “Teams must compete on the pitch and within the Laws of the Game, because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play. Teams must compete on the pitch and within the Laws of the Game, because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk.”

And it would appear that the Moroccan authorities have taken this message on board, as they released a statement on Monday, announcing their intention to take the matter to the courts.

“[The RMFF] announces that it will pursue legal action with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA regarding the Senegalese national team's withdrawal from the final match against Morocco and the subsequent events following the referee's decision to award a penalty kick, a decision deemed correct by all experts,” they posted on X.

“This significantly impacted the normal flow of the match and the players' performance.”

Sadio Mane attempted to get his team-mates playing again (Image credit: Getty Images)

This came after CAF also issued a statement, indicating that this matter is likely to rumble on for some time.

“CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers,” the body said.

“CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty.”