How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Man City: Live streams, TV coverage for Champions League clash

Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City today as UEFA Champions League football returns today, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streaming and TV coverage, so you have no excuse for missing out, wherever you are in the world.

Bodo/Glimt host Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, as European football returns to your screen.

City are looking to bounce back after a poor defeat in the 198th Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Their hosts for the night are not in regular competitive action, as the Norwegian division concluded its season back in November.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Man City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Bodo/Glimt vs Man City for free?

You can watch Bodo/Glimt vs Man City for free in Ireland, where Virgin Media has the rights to select games each week.

TV viewers: Head to Virgin Media Two Live stream: Head to Virgin Media Play

Coverage is geo-restricted. Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Man City from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Man City in the UK

Bodo/Glimt vs Man City is set to be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Kick-off is scheduled for 17:45 GMT in Norway.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Bodo/Glimt vs Man City in the US

Bodo/Glimt vs Man City will be available for streaming in the US on Paramount+ via the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ Every single Champions League live stream for $7.99 a month? Sounds like a bargain to us...

How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Man City in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch the UEFA Champions League clash between Bodo/Glimt vs Man City live on Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

