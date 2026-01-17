How to watch Egypt vs Nigeria online, on TV, and for free in the UK for AFCON third-place play-off

Watch Egypt vs Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Egypt vs Nigeria: key information • Date: Saturday 17 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 17:00 local • Venue: Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca • TV & Streaming: E4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4.com (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

It's a game purely for pride, as the Africa Cup of Nations third-placed play-off takes place in Casablanca.

Egypt crashed out against Senegal in a tight affair, with Sadio Mane scoring the only goal.

Elsewhere, Nigeria were beaten on penalties via host nation, Morocco, with Bruno Onyemaechi vitally missing.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Egypt vs Nigeria online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Egypt vs Nigeria for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Egypt vs Nigeria for free thanks to Channel 4.

TV viewers will find the action on the E4 freeview TV channel, while those who prefer to stream online can head to the Channel 4 website.

Egypt vs Nigeria free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming on the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Egypt vs Nigeria from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Channel 4 streaming

Is Egypt vs Nigeria on TV in the US?

Fans in the US can watch Egypt vs Nigeria on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 15:00 ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Egypt vs Nigeria in Africa

Egypt vs Nigeria will be shown live on beIN Sports in Egypt and on SuperSport in Nigeria.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Egypt vs Nigeria: Preview

Egypt's narrow loss to Senegal was a stark reminder of how fierce this year's AFCON has been.

The Pharaohs managed just one shot on target across the 90 minutes, with Senegal's stern defence standing firm to progress.

There was some controversy at the end of the 90 minutes, as tensions boiled between both benches, as to be expected in a game of that kind of magnitude.

A remaining positive for Egypt is that they beat the reigning champions Ivory Coast at the quarter-final stage, and that should give them confidence.

Nigeria boast a strong record against Egypt, boasting a 100% record in eight previous encounters of this kind.

Star strikers Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen will be the ones to watch, with the pair involved in everything positive the Super Eagles have done at the tournament.

Calvin Bassey, who was questionably booked against Morocco, is suspended for this one and will play no part.

Cyriel Dessers is also absent due to a thigh injury; however, Wilfred Ndidi returns from suspension after missing the semi-final defeat against Morocco.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Egypt 1-3 Nigeria

Nigeria pushed the hosts all the way, and we think it'll be them that come out on top in Casablanca.