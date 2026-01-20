Manchester City in offer for ANOTHER Bournemouth star: report

Pep Guardiola is clearly a fan of the talent factory at the Vitality Stadium

Manchester City have been linked with another key Bournemouth man having only just purchased Antoine Semenyo from the club.

The Ghana international headed to the Etihad Stadium earlier this month in a deal worth around £65m, having been with the Cherries for three years.

And he got off to a flying start, scoring in his first two outings against Exeter City and Newcastle United, in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup respectively.

Manchester City eye another Bournemouth talent

But Pep Guardiola’s side are not done there, and now have their eyes trained on another talent at the Vitality Stadium, according to reports.

This time, the Sky Blues are focusing their attention on the midfield.

According to a report from Fichajes, City are interested in young Cherries midfielder Alex Scott.

The 22-year-old – who, like Semenyo, spent some of his formative years with Bristol City and is the step-brother of Manchester United centre-back Maya Le Tissier – has made 21 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this year.

The Spanish outlet claims that City are keen to strike now before the price rises, but don’t necessarily see him as an immediate nailed-on starter.

Guardiola’s side are said to be prepared to offer over £50m for Scott’s services.

He received his first senior England call-up last year, but is yet to make his Three Lions debut.

Alex Scott has been a key part of Andoni Iraola's squad this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while this move is a strong one for City’s long-term planning, it’s not necessarily right for Scott at this moment.

He’s currently a regular feature in a relatively strong Premier League squad, under a top-class coach in Andoni Iraola.

With Rodri returning to full fitness, Nico Gonzalez in the wings, Tijjani Reijnders battling for starts and Mateo Kovacic still to come back, he may find game time limited, which could stunt his progression at this stage.

Scott is valued at €30m, according to Transfermarkt.