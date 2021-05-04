Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic to leave Norwich at the end of the season

Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic will leave Norwich at the end of the season, the Sky Bet Championship champions have announced.

The midfield duo are out of contract at Carrow Road this summer and will not be offered fresh terms.

Tettey, 35, has been with the Canaries for nine years, making 262 appearances, while Vrancic arrived in 2017 and has gone on to play for the club 133 times.

Sporting director Stuart Webber told Norwich’s website: “This is a sad day for all connected with Norwich City.

“For Alex to have achieved what he has over his nine-year spell at the club is phenomenal. He will of course be rightly remembered as a Norwich City legend.

“We will always have a role for Alex at this football club and, should he wish, we will help and support him with the next stage of his career when he feels the time is right.

“Mario will rightly be remembered for his many moments of magic. He’s a top professional and I don’t think anyone will forget his goals against Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn and the title-clincher at Aston Villa.”

Webber has also praised the contribution of loanees Oliver Skipp and Xavi Quintilla, who will return to Tottenham and Villarreal respectively following the last game of the season against Barnsley.

“From day one, Xavi has always been here with a smile on his face and has delivered when called upon,” Webber said. “He leaves us as a champion and he will no doubt go on to have a great career in the game.

“Oliver has been tremendous for us this season and words cannot explain how grateful we all are for his contribution.

“It goes without saying, we’d of course love to work with Oliver again in the future, but either way he will be remembered at this club for a long time.”