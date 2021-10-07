Andorra vs England: All-women referee and officiating team announced for Saturday's World Cup Qualifier

Andorra vs England will feature an all-women refereeing team.

Ukrainian Premier League and FIFA-listed referee Kateryna Monzul will take charge of the World Cup qualifier, with fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.

Stephanie Frappart of France will be on VAR, however, the fourth official and assistant VAR are both male - Denys Shurman and Viktor Matyash respectively.

The match marks the first time a senior England men's game has been refereed by a woman. Monzul has taken charge of a senior men's international before though, having been part of the first all-female refereeing team to officiate a men's game, when San Marino faced Gibraltar in the Nations League last November.

Frappart may be familiar to some fans, since she has officiated in the men's Champions League. She has also taken charge of a men's World Cup Qualifier, in the past.

England have picked up 16 out of 18 points from their World Cup qualifying group so far, having only dropped points against Poland away from home. In September 2020, the Three Lions thrashed Andorra 4-0.

After Andorra, England will be back at Wembley, as Gareth Southgate's side face Hungary on October 12.