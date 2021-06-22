Andy Irving leaves Hearts to join German side Turkgucu Munich

Scotland Under-21 international Andy Irving has left Hearts to join Turkgucu Munich in the third tier of German football.

Hearts say they will receive an undisclosed sum in training compensation after the 21-year-old rejected a fresh contract offer from the Edinburgh club.

Irving made more than 60 first-team appearances for Hearts and had loan spells with Berwick and Falkirk.

He told his new club’s official website: “I had a big dream of playing in Germany for some time.

“Turkgucu Munich noticed me early on and tried very hard for me. The club and its vision convinced me straight away, which is why I really wanted to be a part of this team and this club.

“I’m really excited to see what it’s like to play in another country and I really want to prove myself in this league.”