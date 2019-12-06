Anwar El Ghazi could be in contention for Aston Villa return

Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi could return from a knee injury to face Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

The winger missed Wednesday’s defeat at Chelsea but will return to training on Saturday.

Striker Keinan Davis’ hamstring injury is likely to rule him out for another week, while goalkeeper Jed Steer’s Achilles injury will also keep him sidelined for up to four months. Defender James Chester is training but is not yet match fit.

Leicester winger Demarai Gray comes back into contention for the trip to Villa Park after returning to training this week after missing the last two matches with a bout of flu.

Boss Brendan Rodgers will know more on Ben Chilwell following training on Saturday, but is hopeful the defender will be available after sitting out the midweek home win over Watford with a hip injury.

Rodgers’ only confirmed absentee is midfielder Matty James, who is back in training following a long-term Achilles problem but is not yet ready for a return to first-team action.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Heaton, Nyland, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Taylor, Elmohamady, Luiz, Hause, Konsa, Nakamba, Targett, McGinn, Hourihane, Lansbury, Grealish, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Wesley, Kodjia.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Chilwell, Justin, Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Fuchs, Benkovic, Soyuncu, Amartey, Gray, Praet, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.