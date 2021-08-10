Arsenal release 90s-inspired Adidas third kit for the 2021/22 season
By Mark White
It's a return to the days of Bergkamp and co for the Gunners' change strip this season, as Adidas bring the lightning
Arsenal have dropped their new third kit for the upcoming season - and it's a beauty.
Inspired by Arsenal shirts of the 1990s, Adidas have given the Gunners a blue, zigzagging top similar in style to Ajax's icy away jersey of last season. Arsenal traditionally wear dark and light blue coloured shirts as a third kit, with this season's offering featuring touches of red and white.
As with Adidas's other big-name club third shirts this season, the three stripes on the logo are a different colour to the "Adidas" text.
⚡️ A BOLT FROM THE BLUE ⚡️Introducing our new @adidasfootball third kit for 2021/22 🆕#createdwithadidasAugust 10, 2021
Adidas manufactured kits for Arsenal in the early 1990s - but it wasn't until Nike took over the deal that the north Londoners wore blue more regularly. 1994/95's away shirt first featured the lightning bolt pattern, with the following season's away shirt - Arsene Wenger's first campaign as manager - featuring a second lightning bolt pattern with more prominent light blue.
Arsenal will debut this brand-new shirt in the Premier League opener against Brentford on Friday 13 August.
