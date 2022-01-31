Arsenal report: Gunners aren't going to bring in ANY new signings on deadline day

Arsenal are staring down the barrel of bringing in no signings this January.

The Gunners have been constantly linked with players throughout this month, with manager Mikel Arteta making it clear that he wanted to reinforce his team ahead of the final 17 matches of the season.

The Basque boss was even pictured in the United States, speaking to the owners, KSE, who were believed to be heavily investing in new recuits to secure top four for the club.

But all of that now appears to be in vain, with reports from football.london claiming that despite heavy activity in the opposite direction, there aren't going to be any new buys arriving at London Colney.

Alvaro Morata and Arthur Melo of Juventus, Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad, Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa have all been touted for moves but it now looks too late for the north Londoners to strike any kind of deal.

With rumours that Nicolas Pepe could leave the club – on top of pictures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Barcelona ahead of a loan move to Barcelona – it seems as if the Gunners may well head into the second half of the season with the players they have.

Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Pablo Mari and Folarin Balogun have all left the club this month, either permanently or on loan.

