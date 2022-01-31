Transfer deadline day LIVE! Every deal from the last day of the Premier League's January 2022 window, as it happens

Refresh

Indeed, we believe Newcastle and Brighton have agreed a fee of around £13m for 29-year-old Dan Burn. Will that be the last piece of business Newcastle do today? We'll keep an ear out for further whispers, but with Eddie Howe's side still languishing in the relegation places and that big bank of PIF behind them, they must be ready to chuck some ill-advised cash about.

If Chris Wood arriving from Burnley didn't set your pulse racing (though FFT doesn't know what kind of cynical transfer zombie you'd have to be for that to be the case), Newcastle's signing of Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes for £35m might be more your speed. The former Lyon player has signed a mega deal until 2026, will wear the No.39 shirt, and will join up with the squad later this week after concluding international duty (Brazil have a World Cup qualifier against Paraguay on Tuesday night). Newcastle may also complete the signing of the Brighton defender Dan Burn today, having already added Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid earlier in January. A post shared by Newcastle United FC (@nufc) A photo posted by on

We could see movement at Everton, too, where Frank Lampard has apparently put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal to become the new Toffees boss. We'll let you know as soon as that is officially confirmed. One deal rumoured to follow his announcement is the arrival of Donny Van De Beek from Manchester United, with Spurs' Dele Alli also getting linked. Everton have lost 10 of their last 13 games, so expect new faces today one way or another.

One big expectation is that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave Arsenal. He's not played for the club – and was stripped of the captaincy – after an unnamed disciplinary infraction in December. Juventus and Barcelona had been the two clubs most linked with a move for the Gabonese forward, and it looks like Barça will land his signature. He would be the second Premier League addition to a new-look forward line for the La Liga club, after landing Adama Traore on a loan deal from Wolves over the weekend. Barcelona have an option to make the Traore deal permanent in the summer, and they're certainly giving the temporary move the 'big deal' treatment on social media. Just the 1.9m likes on one of many announcement posts on their Instagram on Sunday... A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) A photo posted by on

It's not been the busiest January in memory, but it's certainly shaping up to be a hectic 24 final hours (or rather, 17 hours, at time of writing). Let's start off the day by running through the stories that have come through in the last 12 hours or so.