Arsenal stay unbeaten in Women’s Super League after seeing off Manchester United
By PA Staff
Arsenal remain unbeaten in the Women’s Super League this season following a 2-0 victory at Manchester United.
Vivianne Miedema put the Gunners ahead early in the second half with her 13th goal of the season, before Katie McCabe doubled the advantage from the penalty spot.
Sam Kerr struck a hat-trick as Chelsea hammered managerless Birmingham 5-0.
Our unbeaten run continues (W7, D1, L0) 👊 pic.twitter.com/jo8mUpflr0— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 21, 2021
The Australian scored three times in 26 minutes to ensure City remained winless as well as without a boss after Scott Booth was sacked on Friday.
Fran Kirby opened and closed the scoring for the Blues, taking her tally to 100 for the club.
Natasha Dowie and Emma Harries scored as Reading beat Brighton 2-0 at the Madejski Stadium.
𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝟭𝟬𝟬 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕, 𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗡! 🙌 @FranKirby 🤩 #CFCWpic.twitter.com/RN48WGt20e— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) November 21, 2021
Reading took the lead in the fourth minute through Dowie and Harries’ 86th-minute goal secured all three points for the home side.
Leicester were denied their first WSL point, when Simone Magill scored the only goal for Everton in the 81st minute to seal a 1-0 victory.
West Ham claimed their first ever WSL win over Tottenham.
Dagny Brynjarsdottir scored the only goal of the game after capitalising on a lucky deflection from team-mate Claudia Walker, before hitting the ball into the corner.
