Arsenal transfer news: Gunners make Real Madrid playmaker Isco their leading target

Arsenal have made Isco their leading transfer target ahead of the January window, according to reports.

The Gunners could seek to bolster their squad when the market reopens for business on New Year’s Day.

Mikel Arteta’s side have eased the pressure on the under-fire Spaniard with back-to-back wins in the Premier League, and they are now said to be eyeing a move for Isco.

According to the Metro , Arsenal want to sign the out-of-favour Real Madrid playmaker on loan until the end of the campaign.

Isco has fallen out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu and is desperate to depart next month.

The 28-year-old wants to play regular football in the second half of the campaign ahead of the European Championship.

Spanish publication AS report that Isco would prefer to remain in La Liga, with Sevilla the favourites to secure his signature.

But Arsenal remain in the hunt and could have an advantage if Madrid are wary of loaning the midfielder to a domestic rival.

After Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Brighton, Arteta played down reports linking the Gunners with Isco.

However, he did hint that Arsenal are ready to enter the market despite securing back-to-back wins.

“No, the last few results won't change our approach to the window,” Arterta said. “Obviously we cannot talk about individual players."

The Arsenal boss also singled out Bukayo Saka for praise following his team’s win at the Amex Stadium.

"I would like everybody to be cautious and let him be and let him develop,” he said. "I think he's having the right progression, I think he's got the right people around him, in his house, in his entourage.

"Then he's got the right team-mates as well to support him all the time, give him confidence, keep his feet on the floor but also give him support and confidence.

"Hopefully we can be the right coaches around him and the right club to see what he can be in the future.”

Arsenal return to action against Sam Allardyce’s West Brom on Saturday night.

NOW READ

GIVEAWAY Win prizes every day during FourFourTwo's 12 Days of Christmas

FAREWELL Maradona, Charlton, Rossi and more: the footballing icons who left us in 2020

FEATURE Fans 1 Chewbacca 0: What it was like to go to a Boxing Day match... with an actual crowd