Barcelona transfer news: Sergio Aguero signing could convince Lionel Messi to stay at the club

Sergio Aguero is believed to be interested in joining Barcelona when his Manchester City contract expires at the end of June, and his signing could be used to tempt Lionel Messi into staying at the Nou Camp.

Since joining Man City 10 years ago, Aguero has become one of the world’s most-feared strikers and the top-scoring foreign player in Premier League history with 180 goals.

He has 256 in all competitions, including his famous title-winning strike against Queen’s Park Rangers, taking him well beyond the all-time club record set by Eric Brook back in 1939.

The current season has been a heavily disrupted one for Aguero, who has made just nine appearances due to absences through injury and illness, having tested positive for coronavirus last month.

With no update on a new contract, the 32-year-old looks set to depart City at the end of the season and Barcelona have been linked with a move.

According to Cadena SER, candidates in Barcelona’s presidential election have been in touch with Aguero’s camp and have been encouraged by the response.

The club’s revenues have fallen dramatically in the last year, limiting the funds available to spend on transfer fees, so the prospect of signing a proven goalscorer on a free transfer would certainly appeal.

Another potential benefit of Aguero’s arrival would be the strong relationship he has with close friend and international teammate Messi, which the Barcelona hierarchy hope would help persuade their star man to extend his stay.

Messi announced his intention to leave last summer by exercising a break clause in his contract, leading to a dispute with club president Joesp Bartomeu, who has since resigned.

Following months of speculation, Messi’s future remains unresolved, and he, like Aguero, will soon be out of contract.