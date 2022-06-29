Bojan Miovski: I want to be number one striker at Aberdeen

Bojan Miovski has set himself the target of becoming Aberdeen’s “number one striker” and firing the club back to the top three in Scotland.

The 23-year-old North Macedonia international arrived at the Pittodrie club’s Spanish training camp on Tuesday night and completed his transfer from Hungarian outfit MTK Budapest.

Miovski, capped 10 times, has joined the Dons on a four-year deal and trained with his new team-mates on Wednesday as boss Jim Goodwin prepares his squad for an improved cinch Premiership campaign after a 10th-placed finish last season.

Miovski told Aberdeen’s official Twitter account: “Every striker wants to be number one and of course I want to be number one striker.

“First I have to help the team hit targets and I know Aberdeen have big targets to be in the top three.

“If I score a lot of goals I think the club will reach the target.

“I think the club have followed me for a long time and they contacted me a month-and-a-half ago. I was so happy.

“I immediately chose this option because I know I can grow here and improve because for a young guy, it is a perfect place to improve.”