Bologna’s Aaron Hickey earns Scotland selection

Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey has been named in the Scotland squad for this month’s friendly double header.

The former Hearts player joins fellow left-backs Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Greg Taylor in the squad for games against Poland and either Wales or Austria.

There is no place for Ryan Fraser, who pulled out of the squad for the final World Cup qualifying group matches in November only to be pictured training with newly-appointed Newcastle boss Eddie Howe two days later.

David Marshall has won a recall with Motherwell’s Liam Kelly preferred to St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark and John McLaughlin of Rangers as back-up to first-choice Craig Gordon.

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad to face Poland and Austria or Wales in our two international friendlies later this month. pic.twitter.com/yWfIqvx3Tg— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 15, 2022 See more

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is recalled after returning to fitness in recent months following a long-term calf problem.

Hickey is the only new face in the squad. The Serie A regular has turned down several call-ups to the under-21s, including a recent invite to be selected for upcoming European qualifiers. His previous international experience is limited to three caps with the under-17 team in early 2019.

Hickey is naturally right-footed and could be an option for the right wing-back slot despite regularly playing on the left for Bologna and Hearts beforehand.

Nathan Patterson retains his place (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The other options at right wing-back, Motherwell’s Stephen O’Donnell and recent Everton signing Nathan Patterson, both retain their places despite struggling for regular game time.

Liam Cooper, David Turnbull and Kevin Nisbet miss out through injury.

Scotland host Poland next Thursday in a friendly arranged in the wake of both countries seeing their World Cup play-off games postponed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Steve Clarke’s side then travel to face the losers of the play-off semi-final in their qualifying path.