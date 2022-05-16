Borussia Dortmund shirt deal: The incredible shirt from Erling Haaland's last match is just £50 from Puma

Here's a Borussia Dortmund shirt deal for you – the fantastic prematch shirt that the club wore recently in the Bundesliga is just £50.

Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland waved farewell to the BVB faithful at the end of another prolific Bundesliga campaign for the club wearing this jazzy top. Puma have truly delivered with this one, it's fair to say, and may well regret not making it the official home shirt for next season.

That honour instead goes to a striped number that's already been released, too – not that we're mad because it's also lovely.

Borussia Dortmund shirt deal: Where to buy the stunning Puma pre-match shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

Puma are selling the pre-match shirt for just £50.

That's right – it's actually cheaper than a replica kit, which often goes for anywhere between 50 and £60. You can buy it from Puma's official website right now.

It's not the only piece of merchandise that Puma have released of that style for BVB, however.

(Image credit: Pro:Direct)

Pro:Direct have a jacket in the same style for sale on their site, which is going for £90.

The jacket wasn't worn by the Dortmund players at full-time but features the same pattern as the shirt along the sleeves and looks awesome. Both the shirt and jacket have the traditional Puma logo incorporated too, featuring the 'Puma' type along the 'Cat' insignia.

You can buy the jacket from Pro:Direct here.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Borussia Dortmund home shirt for 2022/23 has already been released too and has already been worn by the club in the final few weeks of the Bundesliga season.

You can buy the official 2022/23 home shirt for Dortmund from Sports Direct