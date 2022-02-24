Brendan Rodgers reveals Jamie Vardy is nearing a Leicester return

Brendan Rodgers revealed Jamie Vardy should return to Leicester training in a few days while Wesley Fofana is inching closer to a first-team comeback.

The Foxes, who advanced to the last-16 of the Europa Conference League by sweeping aside Randers 7-2 on aggregate courtesy of a 3-1 victory in the second leg on Thursday evening, have been beset by injuries this season.

Vardy has been sidelined since the final game of 2021 because of a hamstring complaint while Leicester are being cautious over Fofana, who has spent the last six months convalescing from a broken leg suffered in pre-season.

But Rodgers, who has also been without Timothy Castagne and Jonny Evans this year, gave a positive update on the duo and anticipates Vardy to be back in the senior ranks soon.

Wesley Fofana has been sidelined since suffering a broken leg in pre-season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Wesley’s training with the team so we just need to find the right moment,” Rodgers said on BT Sport “We said we wanted to have him in training a couple of weeks before we decide when he was going to feature in any sort of game.

“He’s looking very, very good but of course you have to be careful with him as well. Another week or so’s training and we’ll see where we go.

“Jamie’s not too far away, he’s working outside, he’s running, he’s moving, he’s maybe two or three days from training with the team so that’s great news for us with those two.”

Leicester’s 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium a week ago meant Randers were always second favourites to progress and Rodgers’ side extended their lead even further within 100 seconds of kick-off on Thursday night.

Harvey Barnes darted forwards from halfway before cutting on to his right foot and curling into the bottom corner while James Maddison’s bending second-half efforts from outside the area moved Leicester 3-0 ahead on the night.

Brendan Rodgers was satisfied with Leicester’s performance in their win at Randers on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Randers spurned several chances to make the contest a more even affair but were gifted a consolation when a back pass bobbled on Kasper Schmeichel, whose mis-control allowed Stephen Odey to capitalise.

Rodgers, though, was satisfied with the display in wintery conditions from his side, who have slipped to 12th in the Premier League standings having failed to win any of their top-flight games in 2021.

“In European football or the Premier League there’s moments in the game where you have to defend,” Rodgers added. “We got exactly the start we wanted, Harvey scored a great goal so that gives us comfort in the game.

“I thought our ball possession wasn’t so good in the first half, the pitch was difficult but I thought the boys were much better in the second half in dealing with that aspect of it.

“Kasper made two great saves. It was just unfortunate it bobbles up on the pitch and we concede the goal. But overall, two good legs and into the next round. You’re in this competition so you want to go as far as you can.”